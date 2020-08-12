Covid figures a mixed bag for Mira-Bhayandar

Mira-Bhayandar: As cases near the 10,000 mark, the overall statistics related to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic has been a mixed bag of sorts for the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

While the rising trajectory of Covid-19 positive cases in the twin-cities has started dipping, the positivity rate pegs above 30 per cent, even as the case fatality rate (CFR) continues to hover above 3 per cent which is a reason of concern for the civic administration.

After the first positive case was reported on March 27, the number climbed to 2,152 till June 20 and reached 4,314 on July 5, clocking the doubling time at 15 days. With 129 more people testing positive, the number of patients reached 8,736 clearly showing a significant deceleration in the doubling time from 15 to nearly 30 days till August 3.

However, the latest additions of 978 people in the past one week has catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 9,714.

Another encouraging and healthy sign of the MBMC getting a handle on things can be gauged from the fact that the recovery rate has been hovering above 81 per cent. With more than 1,335 recovering from the infection in the past 10 days, the total number of patients discharged from designated hospitals has reached 7,904, thus pulling down the number of active cases to 1,492.

While 81.3 per cent is the recovery rate, the CFR stands at 3.27 per cent with a total of 318 deaths reported till August 10.

As per MBMC records, 18,815 people were under observation, even as a total of 29,858 swab samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 19,672 tested negative, 9,714 positive and reports of 472 people were still awaited.

The higher positivity ratio is also a matter of concern for the district authorities.

Nevertheless, healthcare infrastructure is being upgraded every passing day to control the death rate and for further preparations in case of any eventualities, an official said.