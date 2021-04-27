COVID-19 vaccine odyssey: Seniors, 45+ continue to wait in queue in Mumbai

As beneficiaries and their family members complain of mismanagement at vaccine centres, civic officials say that currently, a large number of beneficiaries are showing up for vaccination, anxious to get done as they anticipate it will be too chaotic from May 1, when the drive will be open to all adults.

Ravindran Sharma, a Mahim resident, escorted his parents to the Mahim vaccine centre at 8am on Tuesday and they waited in line. But when it was their turn, they were denied a second dose because they had not taken the first dose at that centre. “We booked an appointment before going to the centre and when we reached there, they disregarded our appointments and asked us to wait in a queue. After this, they said ‘We will give you a second dose only if you have taken the first one from us’. Imagine having to hear this when it is finally your turn after having waited in the queue,” he said.

People say they have to enquire at various vaccine centres to whether or not these had vaccine stock. Most centres are out of stock and beneficiaries are forced to return. “I had reached the VN Desai vaccine centre at 7.30am, only to have them put up a board saying only the first 50 will get the vaccine, as they have run out of stock, while the rest must return again. It seems the BMC is making a joke out of us -- we wait for two to three hours in line, only to be asked to go back due to stock unavailability. Then we have to run to another centre,” said Sameer Shaikh, a resident of Andheri.