COVID-19 Vaccine in Mumbai: BMC releases list of centres that will be functional on April 27

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to gain momentum in India, several states and local administrations have flagged their dwindling supply of vaccines. Over the last few weeks, visuals from Mumbai have shown many centres putting up posters indicating that there was no vaccine available, even as others caution that they will continue administering vaccines till their stocks last. To this end, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has now taken to uploading a daily availability list on social media platforms.

The BMC has released a list of all MCGM, government and private CVCs that will be functional today (April 27), explaining how much stock they have and which of the two approved vaccines they would be administering. While some centres have Covishield or Covaxin available only for those taking their second dose, others warn that vaccines will only be administered "till stock lasts".

Note that the timings of these CVCs may vary from day to day. As the BMC explained to a Twitter user pointing out the same: "CVCs decide their timings to ensure efficient crowd management. Also, since sessions at some centres started late today, vaccination at those CVCs went on for longer."

Presently, Maharashtra leads the charts when it comes to the total number of vaccines administered. And as the capital city steps up to get inoculated, the BMC reported via tweet that on Monday approximately 60,000 Mumbaikars had gotten their doses till 10 pm.