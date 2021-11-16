e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 07:37 PM IST

COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy seen in Muslim areas, Maharashtra govt to rope in Salman Khan to promote inoculation

PTI
Salman Khan | Photo by ANI

Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said there was hesitancy about taking anti-coronavirus vaccines in Muslim-dominated areas, and the government will take the help of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to convince people to take the jab.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of the number of vaccine shots administered, but in some areas the pace of vaccination is low, Tope said, speaking to reporters here on Monday.

"There is still some hesitancy in Muslim-dominated areas. We have decided to use Salman Khan and religious leaders to convince the Muslim community to take the vaccine," he said.

"Religious leaders and film actors wield great influence and people listen to them," he added.

Over 10.25 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, and by the end of November all eligible persons will have received at least the first dose, the minister said.

About the possibility of a third wave of the viral infection, Tope said as per the experts, the pandemic has a seven-month cycle, but due to large-scale vaccination, the next wave would not be severe.

People should follow the COVID safety protocol and get vaccinated, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 07:37 PM IST
