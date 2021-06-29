COVID-19: Three kids beat delta plus in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri

Out of nine Delta Plus patients in the Ratnagiri district, three children have now recovered, ABP Maza reported.

The children who recovered from Delta Plus infection have now been discharged, according to the district surgeon.

The Delta plus strain has caused a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in countries across the world. India also has reported multiple cases of the strain, first discovered in March.

The Delta plus variant B.1.617.2.1/ (AY.1) is a result of a mutation in the B.1.617.2 or Delta variant. It is characterized by the K417N mutation in spike protein

According to a statement by the WHO, the spike protein aids the virus to gain receptor-mediated entry into human cells. K417N corresponds to the change of amino acid lysine (K) to asparagine (N) at the 417th position of spike protein. There are other Delta plus variants with other mutations also, however the AY.1 is the most well-known.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Monday said out of the 21 people detected with the Delta plus variant of coronavirus so far in the state, only one had taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Minority Affairs Minister said Maharashtra can vaccinate its entire eligible population in two months if it had adequate stock of COVID-19 vaccines.

Talking to reporters here, Malik said available data shows vaccines reduce the risk of the coronavirus infection.

"If Maharashtra gets adequate stock of vaccine doses, the state can vaccinate its entire population in two months," he said.

The new coronavirus variant, considered highly infectious, had been detected in 21 people spread across seven districts so far.

Only one of them had been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Malik said.

Last Friday, the first death due to Delta plus variant in Maharashtra was detected in Ratnagiri district, where a 80-year-old woman with comorbidities succumbed to the infection.

