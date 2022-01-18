COVID-19: Thane district logs 4,583 cases, 6 fatalities

With the addition of 4,583 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the tally of infections in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 6,73,659, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of six more persons, the death toll in the district has gone up to 11,664. The mortality rate is 1.73 per cent, he added.

In the neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,56,724 while the death toll is 3,342, a local official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday recorded 31,111 fresh coronavirus positive cases, 10,216 less than the day before, and 24 new deaths linked to the infection, the state health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 72,42,921, while the death toll jumped to 1,41,832, it said.

The number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 68,29,992 after 29,092 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 2,67,334 active cases, the department said.

On Sunday, the state had recorded 41,327 cases and 29 fatalities.

Also, 122 new Omicron cases have come to light in the state, raising their tally to 1,860, the department said.

A total of 959 patients infected with the highly transmissible variant have already recovered in Maharashtra, it added.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 09:16 AM IST