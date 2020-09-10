Covid-19: State to keep 80 percent oxygen for hospitals and rest for industry, CM Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while inaugurating the Covid-19 facilities in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, stressed on the implementation of “My Family-My Responsibility”. He said that the state government has decided to keep 80 percent oxygen for hospitals and the remaining 20 percent for the industry after observing the rising number of positive cases of Covid-19 in the state.

“Build confidence among citizens towards agencies working on Covid-19”, Thackeray said while interacting with civic officials during the online augmentation of facilities. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) augmented 1000 oxygen beds, 300 beds COVID Care Centre and 200 ICU beds on Thursday.

Thackeray said that keeping in mind the rising number of Covid 19 cases, the state government has decided to reserve 80 percent of oxygen for hospitals and the balance 20 percent for industries as per the instructions of the World Health Organization. He also instructed to increase the number of beds as well as laboratories as per the need and also to pay close attention to the use of these facilities for the patients who are in need.

These 1000 oxygen beds have been set up at three different places in the city. Of the 1000 oxygen beds, 511 oxygen beds facility have come up at the Export Centre of APMC Market in Turbhe while 411 oxygen beds will be available at Radheswami Satsang Ashram sector 24 in Turbhe. The remaining 75 beds will come up at MGM Hospital in Sanpada.

In addition, the civic body has also created 302 beds COVID Care Centre at the Patidar Samaj Bhawan in sector 15 in Airoli.

“The civic body has increased testing in the last fortnight and the number of positive cases is manageable. Even, the mortality rate has also come down. However, the additional 1000 oxygen beds and 200 ICU beds along with 302 CCC will help to tide over the future demand,” said a senior civic official.

At present, the number of active cases in the city is around 3470, around 300 to 400 new positive cases are being reported every day.

The number of positive cases has reached 29,165 in the city with an 86% recovery rate. The civic body had started the Antigen testing on July 16 and till September 9, it has already 91030 conducted apart from a total of 59145 RT-PCR tests. “The Rapid Antigen tests help us in tracing and testing without wasting time,” said a senior civic official.