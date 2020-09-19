Covid-19 recovery rate in Maharashtra increases to 71.47%

Mumbai: With 22,078 patients being recovered and discharged from various hospitals in Maharashtra on Friday, the Covid-19 recovery rate in the state has increased to 71.47 per cent, taking the total count to 8,34,432. It is the highest single-day recovery recorded so far, the previous highest was 19,522 which was reported just a day before.

The state also added 21,656 new infections and 440 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, increasing the total count to 11,67,496, with 31,791 deaths so far. Meanwhile, the active cases in Maharashtra have increased by 92.12 per cent in the last one month breaching 3 lakh-mark on Friday.

Of the 440 deaths, 244 are from the last 48 hours and 103 are from last week, while the rest 93 deaths are from the period before last week. Of the total deaths, 98 are in MMR, followed by 85 in Pune, 68 in Nagpur, 56 in Nashik, 38 in Kolhapur, 25 in Latur, 17 in Aurangabad and 16 in Akola, while two deaths are from other states.

Mumbai, meanwhile, recorded 2,283 new infections and 52 Covid-19 fatalities, taking the total count to 1,80,558, with 8,372 deaths so far. This is the third day in a row when Mumbai has added a record number of cases.

Since the beginning of this month, the city has witnessed a rise in daily Covid-19 cases with record-breaking single-day spikes being reported every other day, in line with the civic body’s anticipation of a spike in cases post Ganeshotsav. Last time the city recorded a relatively lower single-day spike was on August 24 with 703 cases.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, a member of the state’s technical committee, said that since testing has increased, cases would naturally rise. Hence the focus has to be on reducing mortality, which can happen by early detection, testing and tracing.

MUMBAI DASHBOARD

CASES: 1,80,558

DEATHS: 8,372

Discharged: 1,37,664

Mortality Rate: 4.63%

Recovery Rate: 76.24%

MAHARASHTRA DASHBOARD

CASES: 11,67,496

DEATHS: 31,791

Discharged: 8,34,432

Mortality Rate: 2.73%

Recovery rate: 71.47%