COVID-19: Pune reports new 3,896 cases

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday (January 29) recorded 3896 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 31,000.

331 patients needed Oxygen and 87 were on ventilator.

6283 patients recovered during the day, around 11,300 tests were performed.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 07:55 PM IST