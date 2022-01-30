e-Paper Get App

India reports 2,34,281 new COVID-19 cases, 893 deaths in last 24 hours
Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 07:55 PM IST

COVID-19: Pune reports new 3,896 cases

FPJ Web Desk
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday (January 29) recorded 3896 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 31,000.

331 patients needed Oxygen and 87 were on ventilator.

6283 patients recovered during the day, around 11,300 tests were performed.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 07:55 PM IST
