COVID-19: Pune colleges reopen for physical classes; only 10 percent students attend

Majority of colleges in Maharashtra's Pune district reopened for physical classes on Wednesday, with only 10 per cent of students attending lectures.

The colleges had remained shut for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Almost all colleges reopened for physical classes on Wednesday. Since there is a condition that only students who have taken both doses of the vaccine are permitted to attend the physical classes, the average attendance was around 10 per cent," said Dr Sudhakar Jadhavar, general secretary, Maharashtra State Principal's Federation.

Since it was the first day, colleges were asked to collect proof of vaccination from students, he said.

"Unfortunately, the number of students, who have taken both doses of vaccine, is less," Dr Jadhavar said, adding that colleges have been asked to continue with both online and offline modes of teaching.

"We had urged the government to allow colleges to permit all the students, the way students till Class 12 have been allowed. Once students start coming to colleges, the institutions can conduct vaccination drives," Dr Jadhavar said.

Meanwhile, Dr Sanjay Kharat, principal of Modern College of Arts, Science & Commerce, said that around 25 per cent of students attended classes on the first day.

"We took measures such as screening students with a thermal gun, asking them to sanitise their hands, checking vaccination certificates and ensuring physical distancing," he said.

