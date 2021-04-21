COVID-19: Over 1.29 cr vaccinated in Maharashtra so far

A total of 16,441 frontline workers received their first dose and 9,522 received the second dose on Tuesday, the state government showed.

The state government revealed that 1,69,308 people above 45 years of age received their first dose and 71,231 got the second dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The state has also administered the second dose of vaccine to 14,97,497 people, thereby reaching the cumulative vaccination figure of 1,29,45,000.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 62,097 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 39,60,359, while 519 more patients succumbed to the infection. The new fatalities pushed the statewide toll to 61,343.

Also, 54,224 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 32,13,464. With this, Maharashtra's active cases increased to 6,83,856.