COVID-19: Mumbai's Haffkine Institute granted permission to produce Covaxin

The Central government's Department of Science and Technology has on Thursday approved the transfer of technology to produce Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' to Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation in Mumbai.

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Department of Science and Technology Secretary Renu Swaroop, said that the approval was given as per the recommendation of the committee of scientific experts and a period of one year has been given for the development of Covaxin.

Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation should start production as soon as possible in view of the current growing infection and demand for vaccines, the letter said. The institute should appoint experienced and trained technicians, it added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting his request and granting permission to start a large-scale vaccine production unit in Maharashtra. Besides, Thackeray has also asked the Chief Secretary to appoint a senior officer to monitor the project and complete the production on time.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had earlier communicated to the Centre that Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation can annually produce 22 crore vaccines and can work on a fill-and-finish basis to dispatch 16 crore vaccines annually.

A senior state government officer had earlier told the Free Press Journal, "Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged the Centre to transfer the vaccine technology under Mission COVID Suraksha to the Haffkine under the guidance of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded positively. In addition, Haffkine has already contacted Bharat Biotech with a request to appoint it as a franchisee for the production of Covaxin. Bharat Biotech has in principle agreed and suggested the Haffkine upgrade its technological set up at its manufacturing facility at Parel in south-central Mumbai. Haffkine will need Rs 80 crore for technological upgradation which the state government will grant very soon.’’ The officer said if the Centre gives its go-ahead soon the Haffkine can start vaccine production under the ICMR guidance.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that Haffkine Institute has the necessary experience and expertise in vaccine production. It is engaged in the development and production of a wide range of bacterial and viral vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, plague, poliomyelitis, and rabies. It also formulates pharmaceutical products, disinfectants, ointments, injectables, syrups, and mixtures.