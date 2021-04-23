COVID-19: Mumbai reports 7,221 new cases, 72 deaths on April 23

As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 72 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,648. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 6,16,221 COVID-19 cases.

In Mumbai, as of now, there are 81,538 active patients. On Friday, 9,541 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 5,20,684. The city's recovery rate is now at 84%.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 52 days.

While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Tuesday tested 41,826 people.