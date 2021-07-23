Covid-19: MBMC begins search to jab ‘super spreaders’ amid vax shortage

Even as daily detections and active number of Covid-19 cases have been witnessing a steady decline for the past two months, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is not taking any chances.

The MBMC led by Commissioner Dilip Dhole has now embarked on a mission to inoculate potential super spreaders to confront any eventualities especially the third wave of the deadly epidemic which according to healthcare experts is most likely to impact children in a big way.

The MBMC’s health department has rolled up its sleeves to launch a special drive aimed at inoculating potential super spreaders, who come into contact with a large number of people on a daily basis owing to the nature of their job, thus reducing the chances of super spread in the society.

The health department is into the process of establishing contact with associations and unions, which represent those working grocery stores, vegetable vendors, petrol pumps, barbers, hotel staff, courier boys, food delivery agents, cab and auto drivers amongst others.

However, the erratic supply of vaccines and the pressure of priority to those awaiting the second dose are expected to be the biggest hurdle for the success of the much-needed drive.

“We are balancing the available stock and planning sessions accordingly, so that those awaiting the second dose and potential super-spreaders are inoculated in a streamlined manner,” said MBMC’s head of vaccination department Dr Anjali Patil.

The MBMC has a stock of 6,350 doses of Covishield and 6,220 doses of Covaxin. Apart from potential super-spreaders, the MBMC has also trained its attention on inoculating the homeless including beggars, rag pickers and construction workers who do not possess any documentation required to prove their identity and address.

As per the official statistics, so far the MBMC has administered a total of 3,42,312 doses of vaccines which includes-2,41,013first doses and 1,01,299 second doses.