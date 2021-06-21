COVID-19: Maharashtra vaccination tally crosses 2.76 crore on June 21

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on June 21, inoculated 2,76,99,399 people.

As of now, 2,22,16,217 beneficiaries in the state have received their first vaccine dose and of them, 54,83,182 got their second dose.

Maharashtra tops the states with a total of 2,76,99,399 inoculations followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, with 2,55,93,3982, 2,20,80,113 and 2,12,30,677 doses respectively.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 9,361 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 190 fatalities, taking the tally to 59,72,781 and the toll to 1,17,961 while 9,101 patients recovered, the state Health department said.

The overall count of recoveries in Maharashtra now stands at 57,19,457 while the number of active cases is 1,32 241. The case recovery rate in the state now stands at 95.76 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.97 per cent, it said.

On Sunday, 15 cities, including Nagpur, didn't report even a single COVID-19 fatality. Similarly no death due to coronavirus was reported from 12 districts in the state.

Mumbai city reported 747 new cases and 19 deaths, which raised its caseload to 7,20,013 and the toll to 15,298, the department said in a release.

Mumbai division, including the city and its satellite towns, reported 2,643 new cases and 27 deaths, raising the tally to 15,75,866 and the toll to 31,268.

Nashik division reported 828 cases including 549 in Ahmednagar district. Pune division saw 2,180 new infections including 728 in Satara district and 579 in Pune district, as per the department.

Kolhapur division reported 2,823 cases during the day including 725 in Kolhapur district, 761 in Ratnagiri district.

Aurangabad division added 204 cases, Latur division 317, Akola division 233, and Nagpur division 133.

Parbhani city in Aurangabad division, Malegaon and Dhule cities in Nashik division reported the lowest one case each in the state.

Bhiwandi-Nizampur city in Mumbai division reported five cases during the day, Jalgaon city in Nashik division three cases, while Chandrapur city in Nagpur division reported six fresh cases, the department said.

Thane, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Ulhasnagar, Mira Bhayander, Palghar district, Vasai Virar, and Raigad district in Mumbai division did not report a single death due to coronavirus during the day, the department said.

Also, no fresh fatality was reported from Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar districts, Jalgaon city, Solapur, Hingoli district, Parbhani, Latur, Nanded district and city, Akola, Solapur, Amravati, Yavatmal district, Washim district, Nagpur, Bhandara and Gondia districts, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts and Chandrapur city.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive 59,72,78, deaths 1,17,961, recoveries 57,19,457, active 1,32,241, total tests 3,95,14,858, tests today 2,01,938.

(With inputs from agencies)