COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 8,623 fresh cases, 51 fatalities on February 27

Maharashtra reported more than 8,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth day in a row on Saturday.

8,623 new cases were reported in the state today (Saturday, February 27). Besides, 51 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the death toll to 52,092. The case fatality rate is the state is 2.43%.

3,648 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 20,20,951. The recovery rate in the state is 94.14%.

Currently, 3,34,102 people are in home quarantine and 3,084 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 72,530.