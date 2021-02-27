COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 8,623 fresh cases, 51 fatalities on February 27

Maharashtra reported more than 8,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth day in a row on Saturday.
8,623 new cases were reported in the state today (Saturday, February 27). Besides, 51 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the death toll to 52,092. The case fatality rate is the state is 2.43%.
3,648 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 20,20,951. The recovery rate in the state is 94.14%.
Currently, 3,34,102 people are in home quarantine and 3,084 people are in institutional quarantine.
The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 72,530.
The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1823 new cases on Saturday.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 1518 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1765 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 103 new cases, Aurangabad circle 246, Latur circle 236, Akola circle 1364, and Nagpur circle recorded 1361 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
