COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 7,863 fresh cases, 54 fatalities on March 2

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 7,863 fresh COVID-19 cases. Besides, 54 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the death toll to 52,238. The case fatality rate is the state is 2.41%.

6,332 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 20,36,790. The recovery rate in the state is 93.89%.

Currently, 3,55,784 people are in home quarantine and 3,558 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 79,093.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1649 new cases on Tuesday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 1093 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1394 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 64 new cases, Aurangabad circle 345, Latur circle 200, Akola circle 1746, and Nagpur circle recorded 1372 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.