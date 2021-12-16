COVID-19: Maharashtra records 877 fresh cases, 19 deaths, 632 recoveries on December 16; no new Omicron case reported

Maharashtra on Thursday, December 16, recorded 877 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,693. Besides, 19 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,317.

632 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,95,249. The recovery rate in the state is 97.72%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 77,371 people are in home quarantine and 839 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 420 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 128 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 268 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 13 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 17 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 17 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 4 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 10 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, no new case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Thursday.

Till date, a total of 32 patients infected with Omicron have been reported in the state Of the 32 cases, 13 are from Mumbai, 10 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, two from Pune Municipal Corporation, two from Osmanabad, and one each from Kalyan-Dombivali, Nagpur, Latur, Vasai Virar and Buldhana.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 07:32 PM IST