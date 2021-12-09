COVID-19: Maharashtra records 789 new cases, 7 deaths, 585 recoveries on December 9; no new Omicron cases

Maharashtra on Thursday, December 9, recorded 789 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,482. Besides, 7 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,211.

585 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,90,305. The recovery rate in the state is 97.72%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 74,353 people are in home quarantine and 887 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 377 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 95 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 235 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 18 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 13 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 25 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 9 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 17 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday did not report any case of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus. "There are no new cases of Omicron variant today in the state. As of today state has total 10 cases of this variant," the Public Health Department said in a release.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 07:44 PM IST