Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 09:13 PM IST

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,063 new cases, 56 deaths, 3,198 recoveries on September 30

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: A health worker takes swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at a railway station in Mumbai, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. | (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Maharashtra on Thursday, September 30, recorded 3,063 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 36,484. Besides, 56 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,39,067.

3,198 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 63,71,728. The recovery rate in the state is 97.27%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 2,45,427 people are in home quarantine and 1,423 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 906 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 677 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1004 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 303 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 57 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 89 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 8 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 19 fresh cases.

