COVID-19: Maharashtra records 113 new cases of Omicron variant, tally jumps to 3,334

113 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Wednesday (February 2). Of these, 109 have been reported by National Institute of Virology and 4 have been reported by B J Medical College. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state reached 3,334.
Here is the district/corporations wise tally:
The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1308 new cases.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 16 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1470 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 85 new cases.
The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 57 fresh cases.
The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 26 fresh cases.
The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 62 fresh cases.
Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 309 fresh cases.
Out of these, 1701 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test. Besides, until now 6898 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 6739 patients have been received. 159 results are awaited.
