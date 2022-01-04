e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 12:51 PM IST

COVID-19: Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde tests positive

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant has also tested positive for the virus.
Sanjay Jog
Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde | PTI

Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time that he is infected by the virus.

"I have tested positive for corona and are undergoing medical treatment under the supervision of a doctor. With the blessings of all of you, I will overcome the corona and soon I will be at your service. People who have come in contact with me in the last few days should be careful," Shinde tweeted in Marathi.

Meanwhile , Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant has also tested positive for the virus.

Shinde was infected with the virus in 2020 as well. Earlier last week, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. She too was infected with the virus for the second time.

She had been attending the ongoing winter session of the state Legislature.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 12:38 PM IST
