COVID-19: Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde tests positive

Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time that he is infected by the virus.

"I have tested positive for corona and are undergoing medical treatment under the supervision of a doctor. With the blessings of all of you, I will overcome the corona and soon I will be at your service. People who have come in contact with me in the last few days should be careful," Shinde tweeted in Marathi.

Meanwhile , Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant has also tested positive for the virus.

माझी कोरोना चाचणी पॉझिटिव्ह आली असून डॉक्टरांच्या देखरेखीखाली वैद्यकीय उपचार सुरू आहेत.आपणां सर्वांच्या आशीर्वादाने कोरोनावर मात करून लवकरच मी आपल्या सेवेकरीता हजर होईन.गेल्या काही दिवसात माझ्या संपर्कात आलेल्या व्यक्तींनी काळजी घ्यावी व लक्षणे दिसल्यास तात्काळ कोरोना चाचणी करावी — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) January 4, 2022

Shinde was infected with the virus in 2020 as well. Earlier last week, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Eknath Gaikwad tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. She too was infected with the virus for the second time.

She had been attending the ongoing winter session of the state Legislature.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 12:38 PM IST