COVID-19: Maharashtra may consider lockdown if 40% of available beds are occupied, says Rajesh Tope

Amid the spike in COVID19 and Omicron Variant cases, the Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said that the imposition of lockdown in the state has not been discussed yet but added that if 40% of the available beds are occupied then lockdown can be considered. He however, did not divulge details on the present bed occupancy across the state.

Further, Tope said he had talked with the Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Dr Balram Bhargava who said that the state government can impose further restrictions if the COVID 19 positivity rate is high. He said the COVID 19 positive patients on Tuesday crossed 18,000 at 18,466 and 90 per cent of the current patients are from only 4 districts. The number of patients in other districts is low and therefore no further curbs are needed there.

As reported by the Free Press Journal last week, Tope predicted that as high as 80 lakh people in the state could be infected during the third wave of COVID 19. He said 20 lakh people were affected during the first wave and 40 lakh in the second wave.

‘’Even if 1% case fatality is presumed, we can still land up with 80,000 deaths if there are 80 lakh covid cases in the third wave. So do not be lulled by the narrative that the third wave/Omicron wave is mild and not fatal. It is equally fatal for those who are not vaccinated and have comorbidities. So please improve vaccination coverage and save lives,’’ noted public health department additional chief secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas in his letters to the divisional commissioners and district collectors sent on December 31.

‘’Therefore, manpower is very much needed to tackle the third wave. However, at present, the Centre has only sanctioned manpower for ICUs. The state has pitched for providing manpower for Covid Centers and other works. Besides, the Centre should immediately approve the National Health Mission which has not been granted yet,’’ said Tope.

"The number of corona patients in the state is increasing exponentially. Therefore, availability of medicines is a matter of urgency. The Centre should make available stocks of medicines as soon as possible. The state government hopes the Centre will meet its demands soon,’’ he noted.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 10:27 PM IST