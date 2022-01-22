COVID-19: Maharashtra logs 46,393 fresh cases, 48 deaths in last 24 hours; 416 new Omicron cases

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 46,393 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,79,930. Besides, 48 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,42,071.

30,795 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 70,40,618. The recovery rate in the state is 94.3%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.9%.

Currently, 21,86,124 people are in home quarantine and 3,382 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 8,471 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 4,958 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 18,729 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 2,053 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 2,170 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 2,102 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 1,516 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 6,394 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 416 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state. Of these, 80 have been reported by the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research and 64 have been reported by B J Medical College

Details of the Omicron case: Mumbai: 321, Nagpur: 62, PMC: 13, Wardha: 12, Amaravati: 6

Till date, a total of 2,759 patients infected with Omicron variant have been reported in the state. Out of these, 1,125 cases have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 09:01 PM IST