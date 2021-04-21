COVID-19: Maharashtra govt yet to take call on free vaccination

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has yet to take a decision on free vaccination. Initial estimates show that the government, which is struggling to revive its economy that has taken body blows from the coronavirus-induced lockdown and the economic downturn, may have to shell out Rs 4,800 crore if it procures two doses of Covishield vaccine each for six crores, or 50 per cent of its populace. This estimate is based on the Centre’s 50:50 formula whereby 50 per cent doses will be supplied by the Centre to the state and the remainder will be procured by the latter.



This estimate may differ if the Centre clarifies that 50 per cent of the 18-45 years age group will have to be vaccinated by the state government. For double vaccine doses, the government will have to cough up money from its resources and the exact amount will be known only after the number of people in the 18-45 category is determined.

Furthermore, the state cabinet has also decided to import vaccines but that will be finalised only after seeking the availability of doses and prices from the suppliers of Moderna, J&J, Pfizer and Sputnik. The government will later work out its outgo towards import.