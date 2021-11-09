COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 9.96 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on November 8 has vaccinated 4,96,045 in 4,258 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on November 9 Maharashtra has inoculated 9,96,69,406 people.

As per the state government data 3,71,11,292 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 1,25,42,453 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,923 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,21,244 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,46,635 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 18,51,771 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 751 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 15 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 66,18,347 and the toll to 1,40,403, the state health department said.

The number of cases and fatalities dipped on Monday compared to Sunday, when Maharashtra had logged 892 infections and 16 deaths due to COVID-19.

A total of 1,555 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in Maharashtra so far to 64,60,663, leaving the state with 13,649 active cases, an official said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.62 per cent. The fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

With 61,720 new tests, the lowest in the recent past, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra went up to 6,33,02,489 on Monday, the official said.

On Monday, 16 districts and five municipal corporations in the state did not report any new COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai districts reported the highest 206 new infections, followed by the Ahmednagar district with 46 cases.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region saw the highest 399 cases during the day, followed by 175 cases reported from the Pune region.

Nashik region reported 102 cases, Kolhapur 30, Aurangabad 21, Latur 17, Akola five and Nagpur two cases, the official said.

Mumbai region reported the highest number of eight fatalities among all the eight regions, followed by two deaths due to COVID-19 each in Nashik and Pune regions. Akola region, Latur region and Kolhapur region each reported one death.

Aurangabad and Nagpur regions did not report any fatality in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai city witnessed 206 fresh cases and five deaths. Pune added 51 cases, but no fresh fatality.

Among 13,649 active patients in Maharashtra, the Mumbai district has the highest number of 3,599 active cases.

Among the total 64,60,663 recovered patients across the state, the highest 11,33,367 recoveries are from the Pune district.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,18,347, new cases 751, total deaths 1,40,403, fresh deaths: 15, total recoveries 64,60,663, active cases 13,649, total tests conducted 6,33,02,489.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 10:22 AM IST