COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 4.82 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on August 13 has vaccinated 2,87,056 people through 1614 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra as of 7 am on August 14 has inoculated 4,82,27,846 people.

As per the state government data, 1,36,15,279 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 10,86,306 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,90,424 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 9,41,243 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,29,309 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 12,59,072 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 6,686 new coronavirus infections and 158 fatalities on Friday, taking the tally of cases to 63,82,076 and death toll to 1,34,730, a health department official said.

On Thursday, the state had reported 6,388 new cases and 208 fatalities.

As many as 5,861 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered patients to 61,80,871 on Friday.

There are 3,70,890 people in home quarantine and 2,676 in institutional quarantine. The number of active patients stands at 63,004.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate is 96.85 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.11 per cent.

The tally of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 5,05,45,552 with 2,18,740 samples tested since Thursday evening.

Notably, Dhule, Nandurbar, Bhandara, Gondia and Chandrapur districts along with Malegaon, Chandrapur, Amravati, Parbhani and Bhiwandi-Nizampur municipal corporations did not report any new coronavirus infections during the day.

Satara district reported the highest 1,020 new infections, followed by Ahmednagar with 1,019 infections.

Among the eight administrative regions of the state, Pune region reported the highest 2,986 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 1,476 cases in Kolhapur region

Nashik region reported 1,143 new cases, Mumbai region 770, Latur region 231, Aurangabad region 40, Akola region 26 and Nagpur region reported 14 new cases.

The highest 69 fatalities were reported in Pune region, followed by 35 deaths in Kolhapur region.

Significantly, Aurangabad, Akola and Nagpur regions did not report any fresh death, while Mumbai region reported 25 fatalities, Nashik region 22, and Latur region witnessed seven fatalities.

Mumbai witnessed 284 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, while Pune city reported 274 new cases and three fatalities.

Pune district has the highest 14,522 active cases.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 63,82,076, New cases 6,686, Total deaths 1,34,730, New deaths 158, Total recoveries 61,80,871, Active cases 63,004, New tests conducted 2,18,740.

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 04:15 PM IST