COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 4.66 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on August 6 has vaccinated 3,06,319 people through 2060 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on August 8, inoculated 4,66,87,572 people.

As per the state government data, 1,28,31,844 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 9,26,925 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,89,469 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 9,31,158 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,26,904 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 12,26,628 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 6,061 new coronavirus cases and 128 fatalities on Saturday which took the state's infection tally to 63,47,820 and death toll to 1,33,845, a health department official said.

As many as 9,356 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the number of recoveries to 61,39,493.

Maharashtra has 71,050 active coronavirus cases now.

As many as 4,31,539 people are in home quarantine and 2,761 are in institutional quarantine.

The state's case recovery rate is 96.72 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.1 per cent.

The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 4,93,72,212 with 1,99,681 samples being tested since Friday evening.

The Pune region reported the highest 2,304 new infections on Saturday, followed by 1,652 cases in the Kolhapur region.

The Mumbai region reported 851 new cases, Nashik region 905, Latur region 219, Aurangabad region 66, Akola 42 and the Nagpur region recorded 22 new infections.

Of 128 fatalities recorded during the day, the highest 45 deaths were reported from the Pune region, followed by 39 from the Kolhapur region and 21 from Nashik region.

The Mumbai region reported 12 fatalities, Aurangabad four, Latur five while Nagpur region reported two deaths. The Akola region did not report any fresh fatality.

Mumbai city reported 851 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths during the day.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 63,47,820; New cases 6,061; Total deaths 1,33,845; Total recoveries 61,39,493; Active cases 71,050; Tests conducted so far 4,93,72,212.