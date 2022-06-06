COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.71 crore

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 13.32 crore | File

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on June 5 has inoculated 16,71,74,743 people.

As per the state government data, 7,15,07,941 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,81,87,709 received their second dose and 3,21,798 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,66,890 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,13,25,871 received their second dose. 16,87,247 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 22,39,325 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 10,14,770 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,432 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,91,904 of them have got their second dose. 3,97,239 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,730 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,04,518 got their second dose. 4,84,369 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,494 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 961 in Mumbai, and one fatality due to the infection, taking the tally of infections to 78,93,197 and the toll to 1,47,866, the state health department said.

The state had recorded 1,357 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death the day before.

Sunday is the fourth consecutive day when the state reported more than 1,000 cases.

The state has 6,767 active cases now, the department said in a statement.

A total of 25,994 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of tests conducted so far in Maharashtra to 8,10,61,270.

With the discharge of 614 patients after COVID-19 treatment, the state's count of recoveries mounted to 77,38,564.

Mumbai saw 961 fresh cases and one COVID-19 fatality, raising the tally to 10,68,936 and the death toll to 19,569.

The Mumbai division reported 1,362 new infections, taking the total number of cases to 22,46,796. The overall COVID-19 death toll in the Mumbai region is 39,840.

The Nashik division reported 13 new cases, Pune division 99, Kolhapur division 2, Aurangabad division eight, Latur division one, Akola division four, and Nagpur division reported five cases.

COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,93,197, deaths 1,47,866, recoveries 77,38,564, active cases 6,767, total tests 8,10,61,270, tests today 25,994.