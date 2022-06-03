COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.69 crore

COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.63 crore | PTI

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on June 2 has inoculated 16,69,70,456 people.

As per the state government data, 7,14,97,168 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,81,23,072 received their second dose and 2,74,968 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,65,832 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,13,14,600 received their second dose. 16,56,902 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 22,31,320 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 9,96,604 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,424 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,91,772 of them have got their second dose. 3,93,367 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,715 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,04,293 got their second dose. 4,75,419 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,045 new coronavirus infections and one death, the state health department said.

The tally of active cases in the state also rose to 4,559.

The caseload in the state now stands at 78,89,212, and death toll at 1,47,861.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra had recorded 1,081 new cases and zero fatalities. The increase in cases on Wednesday was the highest since February 24.

Of 1,045 new cases recorded on Thursday, Mumbai alone accounted for 704. The sole fatality in the state was also reported from Mumbai.

The state's case fatality rate stands at 1.78 per cent.

Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, Buldhana and Gondia districts have zero active cases.

As many as 517 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered patients in the state to 77,36,792.

The recovery rate stands at 98.07 per cent.

As many as 26,278 coronavirus tests were conducted since previous evening, which raised the tally of samples tested so far to 8,09,51,360.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases 1,045, New deaths: One, Total cases: 78,89,212; Death toll 1,47,861; Active cases: 4,559; New Tests: 26,278