COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.68 crore

Photo Credit: ANI

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on June 1 has inoculated 16,68,98,518 people.

As per the state government data, 7,14,79,343 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,79,86,101 received their second dose and 2,24,495 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,65,415 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,13,09,644 received their second dose. 16,44,989 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 22,28,678 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 9,89,303 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,421 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,91,708 of them have got their second dose. 3,91,939 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,710 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,04,185 got their second dose. 4,72,742 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,081 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rise after February 24, and zero fatality, the state health department said in a bulletin.

Mumbai recorded 739 fresh infections.

Maharashtra had reported 1,124 cases on February 24.

The active tally of cases in the state now stands at 4,032.