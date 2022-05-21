COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.62 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 20 has inoculated 16,62,81,397 people.

As per the state government data, 7,14,62,349 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,78,34,458 received their second dose and 1,85,328 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,62,875 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,12,68,454 received their second dose. 15,71,833 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 22,07,997 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 9,14,927 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,395 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,91,245 of them have got their second dose. 3,82,060 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,655 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,02,809 got their second dose. 4,52,012 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 311 fresh cases of coronavirus - a bulk of them in Mumbai - but no new fatality due to the disease, while the active tally rose to 1,761, the health department said.

Mumbai alone recorded 231 cases in the last 24 hours.

With this, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,82,169, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,856 as no fresh fatality linked to the respiratory illness was recorded for the second consecutive day, the department said in a bulletin.

On Thursday, the state recorded 316 cases and zero fatality.

Satara, Sangli, Nandurbar, Dhule, Latur, Hingoli, Akola, Buldhana and Gondia district have zero active cases, it said.

The coronavirus fatality rate in the state stood at 1.87, while the recovery rate was 98.11 per cent.

The department said 270 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative number to 77,32,552 and leaving the state with 1,761 active cases.

It said 33,182 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours for detection of coronavirus, raising the count of tests conducted so far in the state to 8,06,48,987.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 78,82,169; death toll 1,47,856; active cases 1,761; recoveries 77,32,552; total tests 8,06,48,987.

Saturday, May 21, 2022