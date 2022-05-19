COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.61 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 17 has inoculated 16,61,63,675 people.

As per the state government data, 7,14,55,728 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,77,78,532 received their second dose and 1,77,456 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,62,371 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,12,59,389 received their second dose. 15,59,886 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 22,03,631 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 8,99,525 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,392 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,91,084 of them have got their second dose. 3,80,297 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,650 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,02,529 got their second dose. 4,48,205 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on May 18 in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 307 new coronavirus infections and one pandemic-related death, while the number of active cases crossed 1,600, the state health department said.

More than 60 per cent of new cases were reported in Mumbai.

The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 78,81,542, while the death toll reached 1,47,856.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 266 new cases and zero fatalities.

State capital Mumbai recorded 194 cases, its highest daily spike since February 19 this year.

The sole fatality was recorded in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. The state's case fatality rate stands at 1.87 per cent.

The state has 1,605 active cases now. The districts of Satara, Sangli, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Akola, Buldhana, Bhandara and Gondia have no active cases.

As many as 252 patients recovered since Tuesday evening, taking the tally of recovered patients to 77,32,081. The recovery rate stands at 98.10 per cent.

With 26,764 samples tested since previous evening, the total of tests conducted in the state so far rose to 8,05,93,724.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 307: Deaths: 1; Active cases: 1,605; Tests conducted: 26,764.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 01:59 PM IST