COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.55 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 8 has inoculated 16,55,46,461 people.

As per the state government data, 7,14,22,191 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,74,90,270 received their second dose and 1,43,005 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,59,607 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,12,10,879 received their second dose. 14,96,402 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 21,77,116 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 8,05,494 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,367 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,90,532 of them have got their second dose. 3,72,190 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,616 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 20,00,920 got their second dose. 4,31,776 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 224 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's infection tally to 78,79,278, while one death raised the toll to 1,47,847, the health department said.

A total of 196 patients recuperated during the day, taking the cumulative recovery count to 77,30,127. There are 1,304 active cases in the state now.

On Sunday, 24,349 tests were done, pushing the state's overall test count to 8,03,79,421.

The COVID-19 recovery rate of the state is 98.11 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.87 per cent.

Mumbai reported 123 new cases and zero death, which raised its infection tally to 10,59,807. Its death toll is 19,563. Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, saw 156 cases during the day. Its infection count now stands at 22,34,945 and fatality figure at 39,830.

Nashik division reported five new cases, Pune division 47 cases, Kolhapur division two cases, Aurangabad division seven cases, Akola division two cases and Nagpur division five cases. Latur division did not report any case. One death was reported in Amravati city.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,79,278, new cases 224, death toll 1,47,847, recoveries 77,30,127, active cases 1,304, total tests 8,03,79,42.

Monday, May 09, 2022