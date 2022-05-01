COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.49 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on April 30 has inoculated 16,49,51,105 people.

As per the state government data, 7,13,92,796 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,72,57,617 received their second dose and 1,08,265 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1 2021.

Similarly, 1,33,57,626 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,11,76,413 received their second dose. 14,41,832 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 21,32,556 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 6,70,227 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,344 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,89,786 of them have got their second dose. 3,64,639 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,582 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,99,078 got their second dose. 4,15,344 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on April 30 in Maharashtra

171835 in 8288 sessions

Cumulative 164951105

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/MlZSLdJEza — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) May 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday, April 30 recorded 155 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 998. Besides, 1 COVID-19 death was reported in the day, taking the death toll to 1,47,843.

135 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,28,891. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Out of 8,01,88,145 laboratory samples 78,77,732 have been tested positive (09.82%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 115 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 2 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 27 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 1 new case.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 3 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 2 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 4 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 1 fresh case.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 12:35 PM IST