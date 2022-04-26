COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.40 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on April 26 has inoculated 16,40,47,737 people.

As per the state government data, 7,13,55,818 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,70,54,729 received their second dose and 74,386 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,55,621 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,11,53,607 received their second dose. 13,73,519 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 20,15,847 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 2,82,430 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,326 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,89,215 of them have got their second dose. 3,55,716 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,529 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,98,258 got their second dose. 3,93,736 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 84 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 78,76,925, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,834 with no fresh fatality, a health department official said.

The addition to the day's tally was far less than the 144 cases logged on Sunday, he said, adding that four of eight circles in the state, namely Akola, Latur, Nashik and Aurangabad did not report a single case.

Of the 84 cases reported during the day, a dominant 56 were from Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), including 45 from the metropolis, followed by 23 from Pune, four from Nagpur and one from Kolhapur.

So far, 77,28,162 people have been discharged post the COVID-19 recovery, including 71 in the last 24 hours, leaving Maharashtra with 929 active cases, the official added.

State health department data showed that, as on Monday, 13 districts, including Chandrapur, Wardha, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Latur and Nadurbar have no active case, while other districts, barring Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Dhule and Raigad, have active cases in single digits.

It also showed the recovery rate in the state was 98.11 per cent, the fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent, and positivity rate was 0.006 per cent.

As per the data, the overall number of tests conducted in Maharashtra so far touched 8,00,59,982 after 13,535 samples were examined in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 7876925; fresh cases 84; death toll 147834; recoveries 77,28,162; active cases 929; total tests 8,00,59,982.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 03:42 PM IST