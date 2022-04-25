COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.39 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on April 24 has inoculated 16,39,35,666 people.

As per the state government data, 7,13,50,810 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,70,24,917 received their second dose and 69,179 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,55,305 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,11,50,171 received their second dose. 13,60,691 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 20,00,976 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 2,46,943 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,324 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,89,168 of them have got their second dose. 3,54,206 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,525 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,98,172 got their second dose. 3,90,279 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on April 24 in Maharashtra

9829 in 8079 sessions

Cumulative 163935666

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/zFgGytrH3T — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) April 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday, April 24, recorded 144 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 916. Besides, 2 COVID-19 death was reported in the day, taking the number of total deaths due to coronavirus to 1,47,834.

95 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,28,091. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Out of 8,00,46,447 laboratory samples 78,76,841 have been tested positive (09.84%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 90 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 13 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 31 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 3 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 2 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 2 fresh case.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 1 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 2 fresh cases.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 02:54 PM IST