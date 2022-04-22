COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.36 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on April 21 has inoculated 16,36,17,856 people.

As per the state government data, 7,13,36,399 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,69,56,948 received their second dose and 50,232 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,54,503 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,11,42,863 received their second dose. 13,36,521 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 19,44,109 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 1,30,231 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,316 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,89,076 of them have got their second dose. 3,50,754 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,518 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,97,983 got their second dose. 3,83,403 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 179 fresh coronavirus cases, 17 more than the day before, and one fatality linked to the infection, the health department said.

With this, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 78,76,382, while the toll increased to 1,47,831, the department said in a bulletin.

The state's active cases rose to 762 --- 72 more than the day ago.

The bulletin said Sindhudurg, Sangli, Kolhapur, Nandurbar, Nanded, Osmanabad, Akola, Washim, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara and Chandrapur districts have zero active cases.

The only fatality in the state in the last 24 hours was reported from Parbhani district, the department said.

The state's coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent.

It said 106 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 77,27,789.

As many as 36,750 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing their total count to 7,99,66,346, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 78,76,382; fresh cases 179; death toll 1,47,831; recoveries 77,27,789; active cases 762; total tests 7,99,66,346.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 01:23 PM IST