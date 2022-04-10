COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.25 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on April 9 has inoculated 16,25,43,867 people.

As per the state government data, 4,90,53,456 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,83,93,268 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,49,463 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,10,91,809 received their second dose. 12,22,586 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 38,25,158 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 25,05,451 have received their second.

As many as 17,11,282 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,288 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,88,497 of them have got their second dose. 3,37,869 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,484 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,96,929 got their second dose. 3,61,206 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday, April 9, recorded 132 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 803. Besides, 6 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,47,816.

135 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,26,461. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%

Out of 7,96,66,245 laboratory samples 78,75,080 have been tested positive (09.89%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 69 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 6 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 42 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 3 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 2 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 0 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 5 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 5 fresh cases.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 11:13 AM IST