COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.24 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on April 8 has inoculated 16,24,18,705 people.

As per the state government data, 4,90,49,297 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,83,58,044 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,48,837 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,10,85,292 received their second dose. 12,10,977 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 38,19,973 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 24,96,349 have received their second.

As many as 16,69,797 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,285 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,88,426 of them have got their second dose. 3,36,541 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,481 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,96,794 got their second dose. 3,59,818 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 130 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, which took the state's infection tally to 78,74,948 and death toll to 1,47,810, a health department official said.

All four deaths were reported from Pune district.

On Thursday, the state had reported 128 cases and six fatalities.

So far, 77,26,326 people, or 98 per cent of the caseload, have recovered, including 142 in the last 24 hours, leaving Maharashtra with 812 active cases.

The districts of Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Latur, Hingoli, Nanded, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia and Chandrapur do not have any active cases at the moment.

The fatality rate in the state was 1.87 per cent.

As many as 29,472 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours which took the overall number of samples tested to 7,96,09,229.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: New cases: 130; Deaths: 4; Active cases: 812; Tests conducted: 29,472.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 03:18 PM IST