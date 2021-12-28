COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 13.16 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on December 27 has vaccinated 618382 in 10347 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on December 28, Maharashtra has inoculated 13,16,39,456 people.

As per the state government data, 4,53,91,139 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 2,68,98,862 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,94,558 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,68,682 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,48,437 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,55,738 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday, December 27, recorded 1,426 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 10,441. Besides, 21 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,41,454.

776 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 65,03,733. The recovery rate in the state is 97.66%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 91,464 people are in home quarantine and 880 people are in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, 26 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in Maharashtra on Monday, of which 11 are from Mumbai, five from Panvel Municipal Corporation, four from Thane Municipal Corporation, two from Nanded, and one each from Nagpur, Palghar, Bhivandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, and Pune Rural, according to the findings of the National Institute of Virology, Pune. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state has jumped to 167.

Of the 167 cases in Maharashtra, 84 are from Mumbai, 19 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, 17 are from Pune rural, seven each from Pune Municipal Corporation and Thane Municipal Corporation, five each from Satara, Osmanabad and Panvel Municipal Corporation, three from Nagpur, two each from Kalyan Dombivali, Aurangabad and Nanded, and one each from Buldhana, Latur, Ahmednagar, Akola, Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayandar, Palghar and Bhivandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, out of the 167, 72 patients have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Tuesday, December 28, 2021