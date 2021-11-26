COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 11 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on November 25 has vaccinated 7,94,236 in 10,422 sessions.

According to data released by the government Maharashtra has inoculated 11,00,90,118 people.

As per the state government data 4,02,72,975 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 1,67,40,277 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,94,224 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,39,407 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,47,419 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 18,87,306 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 848 new coronavirus infections and 50 fatalities in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Thursday evening.

The number of active cases remained below 10,000 for the fifth straight day, they added.

The caseload increased to 66,33,105 and death toll to 1,40,857.

On Wednesday, the state had reported 960 new infections and 41 fatalities.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 97.68 per cent while fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

There are 9,187 active cases, including the highest 2,525 in Mumbai.

As many as 974 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 64,79,396.

The number of coronavirus tests carried out so far rose to 6,50,47,491 with 95,497 samples tested since Wednesday.

Twelve districts and five civic bodies did not report any new infections.

Mumbai reported the highest 174 new infections, followed by 100 in Pune district.

Among eight administrative regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 339 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 308 in Pune and 133 in the Nashik region.

Latur region recorded 21, Aurangabad 19, Kolhapur 17, Akola six and Nagpur region five new cases.

Mumbai and Nashik regions recorded 19 fatalities each. Pune region recorded 10 deaths, Kolhapur and Latur regions recorded one fatality each. Akola, Nagpur and Aurangabad regions recorded zero fatality.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,33,105, new cases 848, total deaths 1,40,857, recoveries 64,79,396, active cases 9,187, total coronavirus tests conducted so far 6,50,47,491.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 03:50 PM IST