COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 10.77 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on November 22 has vaccinated 8,37,558 in 10,518 sessions.

According to data released by the government Maharashtra has inoculated 10,77,13,722 people.

As per the state government data 3,95,87,677 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 15,7,66,500 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,94,193 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,35,156 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,47,345 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 18,84,676 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported eight fresh fatalities and 656 new COVID-19 cases, lowest one-day figures since April 2020, a health department official said.

He said with these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 66,30,531, while the death toll increased 1,40,747.

Maharashtra has recorded the lowest daily cases since April 30, 2020, when the tally was 583, and the least number of deaths since April 17, 2020, when 7 patients had succumbed to the infection.

The tally of new cases at 656 came on the back of less than 70,000 coronavirus tests.

The state has witnessed a dip in new COVID-19 cases and also fatalities, as compared to Sunday, when it had logged 845 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths.

The official said with 768 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24-hour, the number of recovered cases surged to 64,76,450.

He said the state now has 9,678 active cases, while currently 96,042 people are in home quarantine and another 1,033 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.68 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests in the state climbed to 6,47,57,390, of which 69,987 tests, the lowest in recent times, were conducted in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Ten districts and 6 municipal corporations did not report any new COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai reported the highest 174 new infections, followed by Ahmedabad district at 69.

Among the eight administrative regions of Maharashtra (each consisting of a new set of districts), the Mumbai region reported the highest 307 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 161 in Pune and 121 in the Nashik region.

Among others, Latur and Kolhapur regions reported 17 new cases each, Aurangabad 15, Nagpur 12 and the Akola region 6.

Notably, only Mumbai and Pune regions reported fresh deaths (four each).

The official said Mumbai witnessed 174 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, while Pune city reported 48 infections, but no fresh fatality.

Among the 9,678 active coronavirus cases in the state, Mumbai district has the highest at 2,632, he said.

The official said out of the 64,76,450 recovered patients across the state, the highest - 11,37,148 - were from Pune district.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,30,531, new cases 656, total deaths 1,40,747, recoveries 64,76,450, active cases 9,678, total tests 6,47,57,390

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 10:07 AM IST