COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 10.41 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on November 16 has vaccinated 7,03,481 in 9,955 sessions.

According to data released by the government, on November 17 Maharashtra has inoculated 10,41,17,566 people.

As per the state government data 3,84,65,106 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 1,43,59,027 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,94,044 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,29,022 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,47,021 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 18,71,482 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 886 coronavirus positive cases and 34 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 66,25,872 and the toll to 1,40,636, the health department said.

The state had, on Monday, reported 686 COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths.

The discharge of 948 patients in the last 24 hours took the recovery count to 64,69,739, leaving the state with 11,847 active cases. The number of people in home quarantine stood at 99,859 and those in an institutional quarantine was 1,024.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.64 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

With 1,02,888 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, among the lowest in recent times, the number of tests in Maharashtra went up to 6,41,55,107, the health department said.

Seven districts and seven civic bodies did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai city reported the highest 213 new infections, followed by the Pune city with 96 new cases.

Among the eight circles of Maharashtra, Mumbai circle reported the highest 393 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 234 cases from Pune circle, 144 from Nashik circle while Latur reported 37 cases in the last 24 hours, Aurangabad (34), Latur (37), Kolhapur (24) Nagpur (16) and Akola (4), the health bulletin said.

Kolhapur and Nagpur circles did not report any fresh fatality, though Mumbai led with 15 deaths, followed by 13 in Pune, two each in Aurangabad and Nashik circles and one each in Akola and Latur.

Among 11,847 active cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai leads with 3,554, while among the 64,69,739 persons who have recovered, Pune stands first with 11,35,189.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,25,872, new cases 886, total deaths 1,40,636, fresh deaths 34, total recoveries 64,69,739, active cases 11,847, total tests conducted 6,41,55,107.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 10:07 AM IST