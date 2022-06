Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray | File

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra Cabinet will meet at 4 pm today to discuss additional measures to curb the spread of infection.

The cabinet will also review the water stock in various reservoirs.

After the cabinet meeting, CM Uddhav Thackeray convened a meeting of MVA leaders at his official residence, Varsha to review its strategy ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls on June 10.