COVID-19: Maharashtra administers highest number of vaccine doses, over 5.52 lakh beneficiaries inoculated

According to Maharashtra Health secretary, Dr Pradeep Vyas, on June 22 5,52,909 people were innoculated in the state till 8 pm. It is the highest single day record of the state after April 26 when 5.34 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr Pradeep Vyas said that the count is likely to increase further for the day.

Meanwhile, as per data released by the government, Maharashtra, on June 22, inoculated 2,80,82,920 people.

As of now, 2,25,48,801 beneficiaries in the state have received their first vaccine dose and of them, 55,34,119 got their second dose.

Maharashtra tops the states with a total of 2,80,82,920 inoculations followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, with 2,63,22,777, 2,25,91,453 and 2,16,92,192 doses respectively.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 6,270 new coronavirus cases, a four-month low daily count, taking its COVID-19 tally to 59,79,051, while 94 deaths pushed the toll to 1,18,313, the state health department said.

The infection count was the lowest since February 23 when 6218 cases were reported. Maharashtra had recorded 6,971 cases on February 21.

As many as 13,758 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 57,33,215, a statement from the health department said.

There are now 1,24,398 active cases in the state, where the coronavirus recovery rate is 95.89 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.98 per cent, the statement said.

The health department said 1,54,835 people were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding so far, 3,96,69,693 tests have been conducted in the state.

According to the statement, Mumbai city reported 518 new cases and seven deaths, taking its infection tally to 7,20,531 and the toll to 15,305.

In the Mumbai division, comprising the city and its satellite towns, there were 1,473 cases and 15 deaths. This took the cumulative caseload in the region to 15,77,339 and deaths to 31,304, it said.

In the Mumbai division, Bhiwandi Nizampur city (Thane district) reported just one case and no death for the second day in a row, the statement said.