COVID-19 in Thane: TMC and KDMC officials gear up to fight against third wave

Thane: With the increasing cases of covid-19 and omicron across Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli city, both the municipal corporation have instructed people to follow the covid norms by following social distancing, wearing masks.

Officials from both corporations recently had a meeting with the health department officials to know the present situation and speed up the treatment of the patients. "With the increasing cases of the new variant, we appeal citizens to stay home. Don't move out without any emergencies. Avoid going to crowded places or markets and wear a mask when you are out. The authorities are in full swing to fight against the virus. But the citizens should take precautions as it's their responsibility," said Naresh Mhaske, Mayor of TMC.

However, Vijay Suryavanshi, municipal commissioner, KDMC said any citizens having symptoms related to covid-19 should not get panic and go for a test.

Suryavanshi recently had a meeting with the KDMC officials and civic doctors and private hospitals. The authorities discussed the virus affecting pregnant women and kids and how to fight against it. "Even if the cases are rising. Citizens who are noticing such symptoms should go for a test rather than getting panic. Even if kids are tested positive they can be home quarantined and not have to go out for treatment. The present variant can be treated by staying at home," he added.

Meanwhile, Suryavanshi had also appealed to the citizens and kids from 15 to 18 years to take their vaccination dose.

Suryavanshi had also instructed the hospital to carry out their fire audit, oxygen audit and electric audit of their hospital. Also to keep ready the oxygen stock and bed management system so that patients don't suffer bed shortage.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 06:00 AM IST