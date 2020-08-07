COVID-19 in Thane: Recovery rate up by 10 per cent

The percentage of patients recovering from COVID-19 has been increased in Thane. In the last one week, the recovery rate of the patients has been increased by 10 per cent. While Mumbra, which was one of the major hotspots in Thane, has observed a drastic decline in the number of positive patients identified daily.

"Till now, a total number of 17,040 positive has recovered from the pandemic. At present, the total number of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment is 2,809 in Thane city (TMC). On Thursday, total 321 COVID-19 patients have recovered with three deaths. With this, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) jurisdiction has reached 667. A total of 258 positive patients were detected in Thane city on Thursday," informed an official from TMC.

Mumbra, which comes under TMC jurisdiction, was listed as one of the major hotspots in Thane city and has noticed decline in the positive cases compared to last month.

"In the months of May and June, over 500 positive cases were detected in each of these months in Mumbra. However, in the month of July, the figure declined to a total of 193 positive cases. At present, less than 10 positive cases are being detected in Mumbra," informed one of the TMC officials.

Kalyan:

As far as Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is concerned, until now, the total count has gone upto 4743, out of which 16,452 have recovered so far with 412 deaths, informed officials from Thane district department.

Thane:

According to the official Thane collectorate department, till now, the total number of positive patients in Thane district has reached upto 3,09,352, out of which 2,10,063 have recovered. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the district has reached upto 2,598.