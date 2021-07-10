COVID-19 in Thane: Due to lack of govt vaccine centres open, citizens forced to pay up and get jabs at private hospitals

With the lack of government vaccination centres open to the public in Thane district, citizens are forced to pay up and get vaccinated at private hospitals.
However, citizens believe that claims from the authorities about free vaccination are just to gain publicity. Citizens from Thane district claim that vaccination at government centres across Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar and Bhiwandi were hardly open for two days in the last 15 days. A video of Friday shows a long queue outside a private hospital in Dombivli which showed how people are worried about getting their jabs on time.
Niranjan Davkhare, MLC of Bharatiya Janata Party who recently met the Municipal Commissioner of Thane said, "The authorities should properly manage vaccination at their centres. We have also noticed that the vaccination drives are given political colour by presenting political banners. If the authorities keep a tab or arrange vaccination for a week it will not result in shortage. They keep arranging special vaccination drives, resulting in shortage at the centre. Then what is the use for such drives?," added Davkhare.
Rajesh Jadhav, a member of pradesh congress committee from Thane who had also complained about the mismanagement to the MVA senior politicians said, "Since last three to four days there has been no vaccination available in Thane, which has been since last week. I received a message to get my second dose on time. Now instead of waiting to get it available, I thought of visiting a private hospital to get my dose, as following the time period is more important," added Jadhav.
Jadhav further states the shortage is noticed after it started getting in private hospitals. "Private hospitals are paying for the vaccine, so vaccines are made available for them. Also, government centres are for free and can be kept on waiting. However, people are forced to take the jab by paying Rs 780 for each vaccination. Similarly now when they open this centre a huge crowd will gather at the centre. So a question again is raised, whether they are giving vaccination or spreading covid," added Jadhav.
Kailash Pawar, Civil Surgeon, Thane civil hospital confirmed about the vaccination centres being closed in Thane for the past few days and said, "Vaccination at the centre will start soon. The issue of shortage is sorted out," added Pawar.
On Saturday, the Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli municipal corporation again issued a circular declaring the city in Level 3 state. The authorities have instructed us to follow the daily schedule as per level 3 procedure. Also, the vaccination drive should be completed to fight with the upcoming third wave.
