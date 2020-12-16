COVID-19 in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 243, six fatalities recorded on Dec 15

A total of 346 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,950.

As of now, 1,64,953 people were discharged/ recovered.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,442 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,86,807.

With 70 more persons succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative toll mounted to 48,339. A total of 4,395 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 17,66,010. Maharashtra is now left with 71,356 active cases.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 18,86,807, new cases: 3,442, death toll: 48,339, discharged: 17,66,010, active cases: 71,356, people tested so far: 1,18,06,808.