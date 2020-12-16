COVID-19 in Pune: PMC's COVID-19 tally rises by 243, six fatalities recorded on Dec 15

Pune reported 243 new coronavirus cases, taking its caseload to 1,74,452 on Tuesday.
According to an update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the death toll climbed to 4,549 with six new fatalities.
A total of 346 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 4,950.
As of now, 1,64,953 people were discharged/ recovered.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,442 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,86,807.
With 70 more persons succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative toll mounted to 48,339. A total of 4,395 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 17,66,010. Maharashtra is now left with 71,356 active cases.
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 18,86,807, new cases: 3,442, death toll: 48,339, discharged: 17,66,010, active cases: 71,356, people tested so far: 1,18,06,808.
